Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.59, Zacks reports.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of LPCN stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

