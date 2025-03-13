Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Down 7.2% – Here’s Why

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.66. 107,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 287,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Down 7.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindblad Expeditions

The stock has a market capitalization of $526.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $82,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,347.04. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 307.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

