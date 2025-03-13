Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $345,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $151.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $122.73 and a 12 month high of $169.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.07 and a 200-day moving average of $153.31.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

