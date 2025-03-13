Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 56,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 21,696 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

