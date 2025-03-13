Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a growth of 139.6% from the February 13th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ASG traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. 368,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,654. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $6.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

