LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Raises Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,832 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,065,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,425,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,704.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,819,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,838,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.96. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $44.22.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.