LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Decreases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average is $82.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

