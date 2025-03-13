LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Acquires Shares of 30 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,114.24.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,564.50. This trade represents a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $844.27 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.61, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,002.41 and its 200-day moving average is $984.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

