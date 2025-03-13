Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) vs. CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Financial Review

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CorMedix and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix 0 0 7 1 3.13 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 0 3 2 0 2.40

CorMedix currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.14%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 924.21%. Given Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than CorMedix.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CorMedix has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

34.2% of CorMedix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of CorMedix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CorMedix and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix N/A -79.21% -64.68% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals -4,109.41% -107.38% -64.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CorMedix and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix $12.26 million 51.36 -$46.34 million ($0.81) -12.81 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals $31.08 million 2.84 -$177.12 million ($0.64) -0.56

CorMedix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. CorMedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CorMedix beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorMedix

(Get Free Report)

CorMedix Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Genentech, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.