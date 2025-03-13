Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.00 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 66.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 0.19. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.12.

LEGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

