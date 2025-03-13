Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 824 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $596,140,000 after buying an additional 141,915 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 10,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $364.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $362.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

