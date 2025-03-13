Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 2,964 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises approximately 1.0% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $51,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 662 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ROST opened at $126.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.03 and its 200 day moving average is $146.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.44 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

