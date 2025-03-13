Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 16,214 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,214 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up 3.0% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $149,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $613.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $663.37 and its 200 day moving average is $651.41. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $492.71 and a 12 month high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

