Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 456,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $41,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $90.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average is $94.96.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.