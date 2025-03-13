Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Announces Earnings Results

Law Debenture (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment trust reported GBX 33.48 ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Law Debenture had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 69.85%.

Law Debenture Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Law Debenture stock opened at GBX 893.25 ($11.58) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 900.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 891.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.93. Law Debenture has a 12 month low of GBX 766 ($9.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 929 ($12.05).

LawDeb is a rare proposition; an investment trust with an independent professional services business. Our goal is to achieve long term capital growth in real terms and steadily increasing income.

