Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 255 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.28.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total transaction of $64,930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,675,501.85. This trade represents a 24.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,871 shares of company stock valued at $111,401,882. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $272.59 on Thursday. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.25.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. Research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

