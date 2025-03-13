Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Xylem Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $122.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

