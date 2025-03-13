Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 291 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $87.42 and a one year high of $116.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

