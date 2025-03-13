Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Moderna by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Moderna by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Moderna Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.01.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.