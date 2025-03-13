Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 415 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 145.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in National Grid by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in National Grid by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NGG. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:NGG opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $73.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

