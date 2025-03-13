Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 288 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 159.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $325,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on JHG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:JHG opened at $37.54 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

