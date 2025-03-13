Largo (TSE:LGO) Trading Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.43 and last traded at C$2.44. 10,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 27,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.

Largo Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.09.

About Largo

Largo Inc is committed to the production and supply of high-quality vanadium products. The Company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through Largo Clean Energy and its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The Company is engaged in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil, through which it produces and supplies vanadium products VPURE Flake, VPURE+ Flake, and VPURE+ Powder.

