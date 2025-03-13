Lancaster Investment Management Grows Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Lancaster Investment Management grew its position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,280 shares during the period. Manchester United accounts for about 12.5% of Lancaster Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lancaster Investment Management’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $14,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.66. Manchester United plc has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.15 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.76%. Analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

