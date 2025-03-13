LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Cuts electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Price Target to $26.00

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target points to a potential upside of 172.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday.

electroCore Trading Down 26.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ECOR traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,513. electroCore has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in electroCore in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

