Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$28.40 and last traded at C$28.93, with a volume of 722292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.17.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation is a Canadian corporation. The company generates all of its revenue from its equity investment in Iron Ore Company of Canada, (IOC) and its IOC royalty and commission interests. IOC operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC.

