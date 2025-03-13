Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Kurita Water Industries Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of KTWIY traded up C$3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$66.20. 487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.47. Kurita Water Industries has a 52 week low of C$61.21 and a 52 week high of C$90.38.
About Kurita Water Industries
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kurita Water Industries
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Kurita Water Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurita Water Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.