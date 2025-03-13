Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.20.
KRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kura Sushi USA
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,246,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,407,000 after acquiring an additional 390,688 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,063,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,809,000 after acquiring an additional 156,723 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 201,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 105,316 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1,334.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 101,739 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kura Sushi USA Price Performance
KRUS stock opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.79 million, a P/E ratio of -79.93 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.59. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $122.81.
Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
About Kura Sushi USA
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kura Sushi USA
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.