Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.20.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $574,401.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,018.39. This trade represents a 84.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,246,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,407,000 after acquiring an additional 390,688 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,063,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,809,000 after acquiring an additional 156,723 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 201,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 105,316 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1,334.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 101,739 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

KRUS stock opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.79 million, a P/E ratio of -79.93 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.59. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $122.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Kura Sushi USA

