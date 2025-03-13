Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Position Raised by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 116.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $178.39 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.72 and a 1-year high of $219.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.66 and its 200-day moving average is $174.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KRYS

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $4,119,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,475,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,195,835.96. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.