KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 3,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

KP Tissue Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

