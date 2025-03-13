Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 142.3% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.7 days.

Konecranes Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCRF remained flat at $74.05 during trading on Thursday. Konecranes has a 1-year low of $51.93 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.69.

Get Konecranes alerts:

About Konecranes

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services material handling solutions. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers workstation lifting system, overhead cranes, hazardous environment cranes and hoists, warehouse automation, and core of lifting, such as gears, motors, and controls; and provides crane advisory services.

Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.