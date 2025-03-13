Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 142.3% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.7 days.
Konecranes Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KNCRF remained flat at $74.05 during trading on Thursday. Konecranes has a 1-year low of $51.93 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.69.
About Konecranes
