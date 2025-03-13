Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY26 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY26 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.32-$14.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.45 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.100-0.600 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Shares of KSS opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $952.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,928.55. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

