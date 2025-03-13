Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $53.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.41.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $46.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 0.97. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, WS Management Lllp increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 203,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

