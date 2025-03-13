Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNSA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -160.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eben Tessari sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $273,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,250.75. This represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 56,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

