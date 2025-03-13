King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes $2.65 Million Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 32,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.5 %

SEIC opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average of $77.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $87.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 94,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $8,072,165.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,284,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,539,963.72. The trade was a 1.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $401,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,507. This trade represents a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,414 shares of company stock valued at $18,801,608 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

