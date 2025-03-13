King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,208 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 2.9 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.34 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%. Equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.02%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,215,673.72. The trade was a 0.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bahram Akradi acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,662,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,586,308.48. This trade represents a 2.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Capital One Financial lowered Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

