King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,310 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $563,154,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after buying an additional 10,625,142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,726,000 after buying an additional 8,608,172 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,005,000 after buying an additional 4,280,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,395 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

