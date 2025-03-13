King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 524 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,432,000 after purchasing an additional 26,786 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 57,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,800,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $275.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.