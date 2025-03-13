King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $5.12 Million Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXST. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.43.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $339,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,312.25. The trade was a 28.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 35,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $5,707,786.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,388,138.22. This represents a 4.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,455 shares of company stock valued at $26,158,403 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $169.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.22 and its 200-day moving average is $163.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.04 and a twelve month high of $191.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

