King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

OWL stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 111.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.75 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.48.

View Our Latest Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.