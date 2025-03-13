Kier Group (LON:KIE) Trading Down 12.9% – Here’s What Happened

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 122 ($1.58). Approximately 6,290,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,501,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.82).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.72) target price on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83. The firm has a market cap of £532.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 145.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 145.72.

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 8.70 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Kier Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Analysts forecast that Kier Group plc will post 20.4913295 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Lester bought 16,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £20,061.30 ($26,016.47). 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

