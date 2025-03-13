Kier Group (LON:KIE) Posts Earnings Results

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 8.70 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kier Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.09%.

Kier Group Stock Performance

Kier Group stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 121.80 ($1.58). 10,232,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,762,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £524.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. Kier Group has a 12-month low of GBX 118.80 ($1.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 163.27 ($2.12). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 145.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 145.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew Lester bought 16,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £20,061.30 ($26,016.47). Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kier Group

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

