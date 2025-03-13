Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Kellanova by 1.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kellanova by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 26.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $9,264,035.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,764,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,578,293.50. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock worth $93,673,894. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K opened at $82.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average is $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $52.46 and a twelve month high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

