Karman (NYSE:KRMN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.42, but opened at $27.73. Karman shares last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 112,208 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRMN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Karman in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Karman in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Karman in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Karman in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Karman in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

