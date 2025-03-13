Karman (NYSE:KRMN) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

KRMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Karman in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Karman in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Karman in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Get Karman alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRMN

Karman Price Performance

About Karman

Shares of NYSE:KRMN opened at $30.06 on Monday. Karman has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

(Get Free Report)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.