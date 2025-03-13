Kailix Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 286,570 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Kailix Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 286,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,296,000. Alcoa makes up 8.6% of Kailix Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4,023.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 10,795,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alcoa by 23.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,915 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Alcoa by 11,317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,427,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,084,000 after buying an additional 1,415,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,838,000 after buying an additional 1,239,479 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.55. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $47.77.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

