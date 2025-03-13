Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 22,044 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,044 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $30,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,497.52. This represents a 49.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $143.09 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.61 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.44 and its 200-day moving average is $148.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.