Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 21,952 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,952 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,206,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,447,000 after purchasing an additional 77,436 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 18.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Twilio by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,009,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,056,000 after acquiring an additional 99,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 866,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. This represents a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Up 2.7 %

TWLO opened at $102.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.25. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.54, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

