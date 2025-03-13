Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 18,068 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,068 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $13,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 477.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,189.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 110,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,675.12. This trade represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Trading Up 0.9 %

RAMP stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2,656.90 and a beta of 0.96.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RAMP. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RAMP

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.