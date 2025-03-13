Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,053,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,865,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at $1,904,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.53.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at ARMOUR Residential REIT

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.47%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -669.77%.

In related news, Director Stewart J. Paperin sold 24,852 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $466,720.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,817.14. The trade was a 98.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Hain sold 2,500 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $45,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,749.51. This represents a 26.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

View Our Latest Report on ARR

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.