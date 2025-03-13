Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,425 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $23,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,171,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,172,000 after buying an additional 516,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after acquiring an additional 31,187 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth $16,464,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 7.2% during the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 447,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vital Farms by 10.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 372,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 34,412 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VITL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,036,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,014,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,973,099.10. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kathryn Mckeon sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $517,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,222.24. This represents a 21.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,474 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,500. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of VITL stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.95. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.